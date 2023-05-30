ProShares’ Bitcoin Futures ETF Increasingly Underperforms BTC This Year: K33 Research
The underperformance stems from hidden costs of rolling futures contracts every month as they expire called the “contango bleed,” exacerbated by this year’s rebound in BTC price.
The price of ProShares’ Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) has risen 47% year-to-date, trailing BTC’s 60% gain over the same period, K33 Research noted.
The underperformance stems from the costs associated with the fund's structure. BITO does not purchase tokens, instead it holds BTC futures contracts on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). The fund must roll over the contracts every month as they expire, making it vulnerable to the price difference between terms. If next month’s contract trades at a premium to the nearest expiry – a phenomenon called contango and typical during a bull market – over a sustainable period, the fund will compound losses due to the “contango bleed.”
When BITO started trading in October 2021, several observers predicted that the fund might underperform the spot market by 10% to 13% annualized, CoinDesk reported at the time.
In its first year, the fund trailed BTC’s performance only by 1.8%, as the crypto bear market helped to mitigate the contango bleed.
This year’s market rebound, however, exacerbated the fund’s vulnerability to rolling costs as the CME futures market returned to trade in contango. The performance gap during the year’s first five months has already reached the level that analysts predicted for a whole year.
Investors should expect this trend to ensue, K33 senior analyst Vetle Lunde said in a note. “The strong term structure remains an issue for the viability of using BITO as a tool to maintain long exposure,” he wrote in the report.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has consistently denied applications so far to list exchange traded funds that would directly invest and hold BTC, despite industry players advocating that it would be a superior product for consumers.
The underperformance “illustrates the shortcomings of futures-based ETFs compared to spot ETFs,” and how the “SEC's rigorous stance against direct BTC spot ETFs harms investors,” Lunde added.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.