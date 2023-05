Crypto’s Quirky Automated Market Makers and How They Differ From TradFi Exchanges

It’s gotten hard to be a crypto company in the U.S. in 2023, with regulators taking tangible steps to increase scrutiny of the industry, and the looming threat of more action as politicians amp up anti-crypto rhetoric. Just this week amid the debt-ceiling showdown, President Joe Biden said he wouldn’t accept a deal that “protects wealthy tax cheats and crypto traders .” So, it should come as no surprise that other nations might try to lure American companies to their friendlier shores. Take France, for example. “If American players want to benefit, in the very short term, from the French regime, and from the start of 2025 from European arrangements, clearly they are welcome,” Benoît de Juvigny, Secretary General of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), told reporters Tuesday