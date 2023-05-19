First Mover Asia: Traders Long on Bitcoin Despite Debt Ceiling Challenges, Dark U.S. Regulatory Clouds

But here’s the problem: they don’t have the rights to GrumpyCat. It’s not theirs to market. Even if they say it’s all in good fun and they aren’t doing it for the money, GrumpyCat, the IP, belongs to someone else. It’s the property of GrumpyCat LLC, and that company has specifically trademarked GrumpyCat in the context of crypto (as well as other merchandise), according to the U.S. Patent Office.