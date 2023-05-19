Bitcoin in Stasis Below $27K Ahead of Powell Speech

Treasury yields rose alongside an increased probability of the Fed delivering another 25 basis point interest rate hike next month, helping keep investor risk appetite under check. The yield on the 10-year note rose to 3.67%, the highest since mid-March, and taking the weekly gain to 20 basis points. The two-year yield also clocked a two-month high of 4.08%. Recently, bitcoin has decoupled from Nasdaq and has moved in tandem with gold, which tends to move in the opposite direction of bond yields.