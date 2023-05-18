Bitcoin
Pepe-Themed ‘Bitcoin Frogs’ Becomes Most Traded NFT Amid Bitcoin Ordinals Hype

Some $2 million worth of NFTs have been exchanged in the past 24 hours.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconMay 18, 2023 at 6:48 a.m. UTC
Buys and sells of Bitcoin Frogs. (CryptoSlam)

Buys and sells of Bitcoin Frogs. (CryptoSlam)

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Bitcoin Frogs, the newly-launched non-fungible token (NFT) fashioned after frogs, has become the most-traded collection in the past 24 hours, surpassing even prominent collections, such as Bored Apes.

Bitcoin Frogs, which launched in late February on Bitcoin Ordinals, reached trading volume of over $2.2 million, data from CryptoSlam show. The collection describes itself as “10,000 unique frog collectibles minted directly on the Bitcoin Blockchain.”

At the time of writing, each NFT was selling for 0.12 bitcoin (BTC), or over $3,200. Buyers and sellers are paying trading fees ranging from $50 to over $1,200 as of Thursday.

Bitcoin Frog's trading volumes was spread across 627 individual transactions, the data show. In comparison, Bored Apes recorded just over 11 transactions at a significantly higher price of over $83,000 per NFT.

NFTs issued directly on Bitcoin have gained prominence after the launch of the Ordinals Protocol earlier this year. The Ordinals Protocol allows users to embed data onto the Bitcoin blockchain by inscribing references to digital art into small bitcoin-based transactions – with the so-called Ordinals “inscriptions” surpassing the 3 million mark earlier this month.

Such demand has contributed to bitcoin fees spiking to two-year highs and stirred debate in the Bitcoin community.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

