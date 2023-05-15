First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Bounces Back From Friday Lows

Bitcoin
$27,352.56+2.12%
Ethereum
$1,825.44+1.42%
Binance Coin
$315.47+0.67%
XRP
$0.42584737-0.27%
Cardano
$0.36988500+0.80%
Dogecoin
$0.07256471+0.69%
Solana
$21.33+2.13%
Polygon
$0.86824900+1.73%
Polkadot
$5.38+0.26%
Tron
$0.07033174+1.10%
Litecoin
$86.57+6.99%
Binance USD
$0.99985342-0.28%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000886+0.71%
Avalanche
$15.23+1.65%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$27,404.29+1.78%
Uniswap
$5.18+0.94%
Chainlink
$6.64+1.79%
Cosmos
$10.98+0.45%
Monero
$153.85+0.34%
Ethereum Classic
$18.33+1.27%
Stellar
$0.08840100+0.54%
Internet Computer
$5.32+3.66%
Bitcoin Cash
$118.67+4.04%
Filecoin
$4.50+2.18%
Lido DAO
$2.08+8.88%
Aptos
$8.68+4.26%
Hedera
$0.05276637+2.28%
Crypto.com
$0.06441353+1.81%
Quant
$107.99+0.88%
Arbitrum
$1.22+4.45%
NEAR Protocol
$1.67+1.03%
VeChain
$0.01943553+1.33%
ApeCoin
$3.32+0.82%
Algorand
$0.16604041+1.59%
The Graph
$0.12414822+8.05%
Fantom
$0.38777795+5.36%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99532452-0.47%
Elrond
$38.81+1.10%
EOS
$0.88960000+1.44%
The Sandbox
$0.50780165+1.62%
Theta
$0.91572054+1.79%
Aave
$63.59+2.23%
Stacks
$0.63550726+2.16%
Decentraland
$0.46510251+2.70%
Tezos
$0.89670800+1.55%
Flow
$0.76893943+2.66%
Axie Infinity
$6.83+1.33%
Immutable X
$0.76590093+2.08%
Bitcoin SV
$35.53-1.21%
Synthetix
$2.11+4.07%
Curve DAO Token
$0.81648807+1.30%
NEO
$9.31+3.39%
Chiliz
$0.10798308+1.58%
Maker
$637.78+1.95%
BitTorrent
$0.00000060-0.35%
Optimism
$1.66+1.10%
Luna Classic
$0.00009019+1.69%
PAX Gold
$2,022.79+0.02%
eCash
$0.00002670-0.08%
Kava.io
$0.99486378-1.75%
Injective Protocol
$6.41+6.52%
Mina
$0.56491814+1.21%
IOTA
$0.17897907+1.42%
Dash
$41.99+3.37%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.12+1.11%
Flare
$0.02838627+0.74%
Woo Network
$0.23632079+5.21%
Zilliqa
$0.02416246+2.63%
PancakeSwap
$1.87+1.07%
Nexo
$0.67513861+0.28%
Loopring
$0.29037020+2.13%
Convex Finance
$4.67+1.22%
THORChain
$1.19+0.76%
dYdX
$2.20+3.31%
FLOKI
$0.00003545-0.02%
Enjin
$0.34114114+2.38%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-1.85%
Basic Attention Token
$0.21900000+3.56%
Mask Network
$3.85+2.78%
Holo
$0.00170208+2.69%
NEM
$0.03328220+3.40%
Zcash
$33.26+2.22%
Qtum
$2.61+2.81%
Ethereum Name Service
$10.54+2.76%
Oasis Network
$0.05364812+2.66%
Celo
$0.53008745+1.49%
Decred
$17.59+0.44%
Ravencoin
$0.02161248+4.92%
Fetch.ai
$0.24575811+2.39%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.93801081+1.45%
Audius
$0.24002515+3.95%
ICON
$0.25793887+3.72%
SXP
$0.43092399+1.22%
Compound
$35.23+1.94%
Stepn
$0.27731599+3.89%
Illuvium
$45.87+2.06%
JasmyCoin
$0.00491634+1.42%
Kusama
$25.86+2.33%
Yearn Finance
$6,984.73+3.16%
Gala
$0.03046108+3.22%
IoTeX
$0.02408134+12.42%
BLUR
$0.48392951+1.86%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.87-1.77%
Ankr
$0.02753436+8.99%
EthereumPoW
$2.05+0.74%
Harmony
$0.01655383+2.35%
Helium
$1.36+0.74%
Braintrust
$0.76310276-0.39%
Moonbeam
$0.29520137+1.17%
0x
$0.22302482+2.41%
Wax
$0.05710324+2.44%
Band Protocol
$1.45+2.30%
Siacoin
$0.00346799+1.74%
Sushiswap
$0.89952028+1.05%
Amp
$0.00300218+1.03%
UMA Protocol
$2.33+0.30%
Waves
$1.57+2.26%
Gains Network
$5.15+5.23%
TerraUSD
$0.01554308+3.37%
SafePal
$0.39875113+1.54%
Skale
$0.03225252+2.56%
SPACE ID
$0.49879930+1.48%
Polymath Network
$0.15006695-0.22%
Livepeer
$4.67+2.35%
DigiByte
$0.00784083+2.93%
Cartesi
$0.17204518+4.72%
Aragon
$3.11+1.99%
Joe
$0.35722491+11.75%
Lisk
$0.85618831+1.19%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02497038+12.33%
Synapse
$0.62512974+2.57%
Stargate Finance
$0.64039188+5.76%
NuCypher
$0.08994286-0.21%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000021-2.11%
OMG Network
$0.80565982-4.66%
Nervos Network
$0.00336101+7.05%
iExec RLC
$1.53+3.82%
Kyber Network
$0.60829620+2.15%
Ribbon Finance
$0.15037498+0.70%
MetisDAO
$23.83+3.17%
Secret
$0.49398090+1.18%
Nano
$0.72136724+1.34%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00220642+1.94%
Celsius
$0.21166750+1.27%
Numeraire
$13.78+2.25%
Syscoin
$0.11983893+3.28%
Steem
$0.19516733+1.53%
COTI
$0.06918250+2.57%
Dent
$0.00084795+2.43%
MOBOX
$0.41498513+1.75%
Ren
$0.07745764+2.34%
Chromia
$0.13500482+1.75%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.07+2.21%
WINkLink
$0.00007593+1.77%
Civic
$0.08858859+1.88%
Request
$0.08929725+0.69%
Spell Token
$0.00057439+1.68%
Bancor
$0.42224211+1.07%
Keep Network
$0.12003880-6.96%
Bifrost
$0.05045401-0.56%
Index Chain
$0.08664728+1.02%
NKN
$0.09593289+2.07%
SuperRare
$0.09993184+3.06%
WazirX
$0.12893940+0.91%
CEEK VR
$0.06555512+4.18%
Augur
$6.67-2.53%
RACA
$0.00015483+1.39%
Sun Token
$0.00540689+0.92%
Reef
$0.00220028+2.39%
Stormx
$0.00454652+1.24%
XYO Network
$0.00395364+0.06%
LooksRare
$0.08379913+10.20%
Moonriver
$6.53+2.54%
Voyager Token
$0.15286712+1.66%
Storj
$0.31067854+2.46%
Saitama
$0.00098649-0.34%
Orchid
$0.07103261+3.72%
Raydium
$0.19052995+0.71%
GAS
$2.71+0.69%
Yield Guild Games
$0.20176965+14.24%
Polkastarter
$0.36398039+1.40%
Kishu Inu
$0.000000009.43%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.17636024+3.08%
Alpaca Finance
$0.20990878+0.94%
Verge
$0.00191856+1.29%
Adventure Gold
$0.39016995+8.98%
Serum
$0.08034752-1.54%
CLV
$0.04774785+1.52%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.90+1.91%
Quickswap
$59.55+1.65%
Enzyme
$18.58+2.42%
Star Atlas
$0.00222361+3.59%
Blue Zelle
$0.06061456+1.75%
Stafi
$0.36871718+4.35%
district0x
$0.02699595+0.76%
Harvest Finance
$28.98+5.45%
Rarible
$1.37+0.23%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01611244+0.76%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00304196+2.71%
Tokemak
$0.71789473+2.55%
Quantstamp
$0.01370774+6.06%
Mirror Protocol
$0.05645937-1.11%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.11+1.96%
Pepe
$0.00000166-6.03%
Tether
$1.00-0.27%
USD Coin
$0.99964919-0.26%
Dai
$0.99948369-0.21%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Bounces Back From Friday Lows

The latest price moves in crypto markets in context for May 15, 2023.

By Lyllah Ledesma, Omkar Godbole
AccessTimeIconMay 15, 2023 at 12:11 p.m. UTC
up and down arrows

(Shutterstock)

Lyllah Ledesma is a CoinDesk Markets reporter currently based in Europe. She holds bitcoin, ether and small amounts of other crypto assets.

Omkar Godbole is a Co-Managing Editor on CoinDesk's Markets team.

This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day.

Latest Prices

CoinDesk - Unknown

Top Stories

Bitcoin (BTC) has gained ground again after hitting lows of $25,800 late Friday, rising to $27,400 early Monday morning. Markets are preparing for a busy week ahead with U.S. retail sales data to be released Tuesday and Federal Reserve Chair Jereome Powell to speak on Friday. Stocks and commodities were also climbing early Monday. Some traders believe bitcoin’s holding of the $27,000 level over the past few days is setting the crypto up for a run to new highs. Among other crypto movers Monday, Lido DAO (LDO), a liquid staking solution for Ethereum, gained 10%, and Litecoin (LTC) was up 8%.

CoinDesk - Unknown

The U.S. Department of Justice's (DOJ) head of crypto enforcement has promised a crackdown on illicit behavior on trading platforms, the Financial Times reported on Monday. Eun Young Choi, director of the National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team, said the DOJ is targeting crypto exchanges that allow "criminal actors to easily profit from their crimes and cash out," as a means of fighting crypto crime, which she said has grown "significantly" in the last four years. Choi added that the department's focus is on businesses that sidestep anti-money laundering or know-your-customer rules, or who do not engage in thorough compliance and risk mitigation.

Crypto exchange Binance has announced that it would cease operations in Canada, citing the challenging regulatory environment. “We had high hopes for the rest of the Canadian blockchain industry,” the company said in a Friday tweet. “Unfortunately, new guidance related to stablecoins and investor limits provided to crypto exchanges makes the Canada market no longer tenable for Binance at this time.” In February, the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) revealed new guidance that prohibited crypto asset trading platforms within the country from allowing customers to buy or deposit stablecoins without the CSA’s prior approval. Obtaining that approval would require the crypto trading platform to pass the CSA’s various due diligence checks.

Chart of the Day

CoinDesk - Unknown

  • The chart shows litecoin's performance in the days leading up to and following the previous mining reward halvings.
  • Historically, litecoin has picked up bullish momentum between four to six months before the programmed 50% reduction in per-block mining rewards and peaked 50 days before the event date.
  • The third halving is due in less than 70 days, i.e., on Aug. 3. LTC traded 8% higher on Monday to $87 at press time.

Trending Posts

Edited by Stephen Alpher.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Lyllah Ledesma

Lyllah Ledesma is a CoinDesk Markets reporter currently based in Europe. She holds bitcoin, ether and small amounts of other crypto assets.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Omkar Godbole

Omkar Godbole is a Co-Managing Editor on CoinDesk's Markets team.

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Lyllah Ledesma

Lyllah Ledesma is a CoinDesk Markets reporter currently based in Europe. She holds bitcoin, ether and small amounts of other crypto assets.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Omkar Godbole

Omkar Godbole is a Co-Managing Editor on CoinDesk's Markets team.

Read more about
First MoverMarketsBitcoin