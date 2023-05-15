First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Bounces Back From Friday Lows

The U.S. Department of Justice's (DOJ) head of crypto enforcement has promised a crackdown on illicit behavior on trading platforms, the Financial Times reported on Monday. Eun Young Choi, director of the National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team, said the DOJ is targeting crypto exchanges that allow "criminal actors to easily profit from their crimes and cash out," as a means of fighting crypto crime, which she said has grown "significantly" in the last four years. Choi added that the department's focus is on businesses that sidestep anti-money laundering or know-your-customer rules, or who do not engage in thorough compliance and risk mitigation.