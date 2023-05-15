Bitcoin Holds Above 200-Week Average as Dollar Index Rallies Most Since February

" I think the dollar is due for a bounce as markets take back some FED easing implied in the futures curve. My fundamental FX framework: currencies are driven by real growth differentials and political considerations over longer cycles, but in the short term, it’s all about playing relative central bank policy (changes in nominal rates). Depending on how violent the dollar upswing gets, it could cause some short-term damage to assets like commodities and crypto," Ilan Solot, co-head of digital assets, derivatives engine at Marex, said in an email.