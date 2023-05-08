First Mover Americas: PEPE Peaks After Binance Listing

Pepecoin’s (PEPE) rally has run out of steam since Binance, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, listed the frog-themed cryptocurrency on Friday at 16:00 UTC. The token traded at around $0.0000022 at press time, having set a record high of $0.00000431 about 40 minutes after Binance listed the token, data from charting platform TradingView show. “The volume of news around Pepe peaked with the Binance listing and has since materially declined,” crypto services provider Matrixport’s Markus Thielen said in a note to clients. “The price of the PEPE appears to follow this news cycle and has broken the uptrend.” Per CoinDesk’s Shaurya Malwa, profit taking by early investors likely catalyzed the sharp pullback in PEPE.