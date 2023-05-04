Liquid Staking Platform Lido Surpasses 6M Ether Deposits as Shanghai Upgrade Spurs Inflows

Lido has not yet activated withdrawals, pending the release of its version (v)2 protocol upgrade expected later in May. Given the nature of liquid staking, users who want to withdraw from the platform can just sell their stETH derivative token on exchanges. As the token’s price tracks closely to ETH’s, Lido likely isn’t facing significant withdrawal pressure, Kunal Goel, an analyst at crypto research firm Messari, wrote in a report Wednesday.