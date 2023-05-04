Bitcoin Could Rally 20% to Around $36K: Matrixport
The Fed’s latest interest rate hike may be the last for this cycle, which could set the market up for another strong rally, the report said.
Bitcoin (BTC) could rally 20% to around $35,000 - $36,000, crypto-services provider Matrixport said in a research report on Thursday.
Bitcoin has been trading in a narrowing wedge that is about to be broken to the upside, the report said, adding that technically this could project a move higher by an amount equal to when the wedge started to be formed, a range of about 20%.
Matrixport says that while the Federal Reserve raised interest rates another 25 basis points yesterday, there is a strong probability that this was the last hike for this cycle. This could set the market up for another strong rally.
Stock buybacks are now restarting following the end of the recent earning season and this will “continue to be a general tailwind for stocks and risk assets,” wrote Markus Thielen, head of research.
Bitcoin trading volumes may have declined recently, the note said, but the “path higher sees only limited resistance.”
“Transactions on the Bitcoin network have reached new all-time highs as the number of active addresses on the Bitcoin network has remained strong, near 1 million addresses,” the note added.
Crypto sentiment has markedly improved with meme coins being actively traded, the report added.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.