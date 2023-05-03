Sui Token Surges to $2 on Trading Debut as Network's Fully Diluted Value Hits $13B
SUI tokens were offered to users of multiple crypto exchanges in a presale last week.
Sui Network tokens jumped to $2 apiece minutes after trading began at 12 noon UTC on Wednesday, data shows. The market capitalization of the tokens reached nearly $690 million at writing time, with their fully diluted valuation (FDV) at a staggering $13 billion.
Validators have staked over 4.2 billion SUI tokens as of Wednesday, data from blockchain explorers show. These are entities in a Proof of Stake (PoS) blockchain network that are responsible for validating new transactions and maintaining the security of that network.
The market capitalization of SUI's main competitor Aptos (APT) is around $2 billion, with fully diluted valuation reaching nearly $10 billion, according to CoinGecko.
Such spike in SUI token's price, at trading debut, had some observers on Crypto Twitter criticizing the sky-high valuations.
"People ask why VCs keep funding new pre-mainnet Layer 1 protocols at billion dollar valuation but as long as hyped L1 can keep getting away by launching at $10b+ FDV even amidst a challenging market this trend will continue," tweeted DeFiance Capital founder Arthur Cheong.
"Almost all founders of hyped L1 in past cycles are billionaires now despite little real traction achieved in their blockchain," Cheong added.
