Bitcoin Rises as Latest Teetering U.S. Bank Sends Traders to Crypto Haven

Bitcoin
$28,932.92+0.83%
Ethereum
$1,889.98+0.87%
Binance Coin
$326.68+1.29%
XRP
$0.46241882-0.56%
Cardano
$0.38868700-0.73%
Dogecoin
$0.07920395+0.45%
Polygon
$1.01+3.76%
Solana
$21.96-1.16%
Polkadot
$5.76+0.76%
Litecoin
$88.57+0.31%
Tron
$0.06947518+0.51%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.05%
Shiba Inu
$0.00001007+0.55%
Avalanche
$17.22+2.17%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$28,974.87+0.57%
Uniswap
$5.34+0.19%
Chainlink
$7.08+1.33%
Cosmos
$11.10+0.60%
Monero
$155.04+1.42%
Ethereum Classic
$19.74+2.37%
Internet Computer
$5.87+2.83%
Stellar
$0.09355100+0.02%
Bitcoin Cash
$118.70-0.52%
Filecoin
$5.36+1.48%
Aptos
$9.94+0.30%
Hedera
$0.05823405-1.03%
Crypto.com
$0.07190161-1.31%
Lido DAO
$1.99+0.01%
Arbitrum
$1.34-0.12%
NEAR Protocol
$1.86+1.55%
Quant
$113.25-0.25%
VeChain
$0.02085954-0.85%
ApeCoin
$3.85+0.23%
Algorand
$0.18065520+1.02%
Fantom
$0.43893491+5.45%
The Graph
$0.13504040+2.04%
EOS
$1.03+0.36%
Stacks
$0.80159847+6.19%
The Sandbox
$0.58061167+2.28%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99941895+0.05%
Aave
$70.98+2.76%
Elrond
$39.99-1.74%
Theta
$0.99520492+1.18%
Decentraland
$0.54376553+2.56%
Tezos
$0.99700000+0.71%
Flow
$0.86629330+0.75%
Immutable X
$0.93577397+0.17%
Axie Infinity
$7.70+1.04%
Curve DAO Token
$0.97561233+8.10%
Synthetix
$2.49+2.72%
NEO
$10.26-0.28%
Chiliz
$0.12955879+2.20%
Optimism
$2.17+0.84%
Bitcoin SV
$32.86-0.91%
Maker
$697.92-0.22%
Luna Classic
$0.00010613+0.00%
Injective Protocol
$7.70-2.63%
BitTorrent
$0.00000062-1.50%
Mina
$0.65620130+2.16%
eCash
$0.00002914+0.78%
IOTA
$0.19958263+2.81%
Dash
$48.94+0.87%
PAX Gold
$2,032.28+0.81%
PancakeSwap
$2.54+1.02%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.17+1.36%
Woo Network
$0.27757864+5.84%
Zilliqa
$0.02740074+0.64%
Loopring
$0.33369098+1.21%
Convex Finance
$5.27+3.12%
dYdX
$2.55+4.53%
THORChain
$1.32+1.01%
Kava.io
$0.77332871-0.39%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-2.92%
Nexo
$0.69082325+2.15%
Enjin
$0.38288271+1.79%
Basic Attention Token
$0.24250000+2.11%
Mask Network
$4.61+2.45%
Zcash
$36.97+0.45%
Fetch.ai
$0.31695530-0.46%
Holo
$0.00185471+1.17%
FLOKI
$0.00003365+3.86%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$1.23-0.30%
JasmyCoin
$0.00678091+3.35%
NEM
$0.03582548-0.23%
Oasis Network
$0.06169699+2.62%
SXP
$0.54874152-2.19%
Ethereum Name Service
$11.89+1.00%
EthereumPoW
$2.84-0.20%
Audius
$0.28315562+0.19%
Qtum
$2.82+1.78%
Celo
$0.58722745+1.20%
Gala
$0.03761517+0.59%
Ravencoin
$0.02342898+1.09%
Compound
$40.67+2.10%
BLUR
$0.60272876-3.64%
ICON
$0.28563202+3.51%
Yearn Finance
$8,044.39+1.12%
Kusama
$29.26+0.37%
Decred
$17.48-2.07%
Illuvium
$50.70-0.96%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.99-0.12%
Ankr
$0.02999001+0.48%
Harmony
$0.01952514+2.54%
Stepn
$0.32255169+1.27%
IoTeX
$0.02522211+2.82%
Helium
$1.61-1.79%
Band Protocol
$1.73+1.68%
0x
$0.25097215+1.01%
Moonbeam
$0.33388226+0.13%
Braintrust
$0.81929086+0.12%
Sushiswap
$1.03+1.63%
Siacoin
$0.00385901+0.71%
Waves
$1.90+2.76%
TerraUSD
$0.01937087-1.33%
Amp
$0.00335939-0.59%
Wax
$0.06514970+0.32%
Skale
$0.03814582+2.18%
SafePal
$0.43938492+1.90%
Cartesi
$0.21837580+4.92%
Livepeer
$5.50+1.57%
OMG Network
$1.08-2.52%
DigiByte
$0.00914761+0.33%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02990411-0.37%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000027-2.78%
Synapse
$0.76426610-3.01%
Polymath Network
$0.16017929+0.08%
UMA Protocol
$1.99-5.03%
Joe
$0.40436516-6.37%
Lisk
$0.94517570+1.36%
Stargate Finance
$0.74090873+1.01%
iExec RLC
$1.85-8.78%
NuCypher
$0.09993056-0.01%
Nervos Network
$0.00377218-3.52%
Secret
$0.59123995-1.29%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17475929+5.89%
Celsius
$0.28115899-0.10%
Aragon
$2.86-6.80%
MetisDAO
$26.14+0.54%
Kyber Network
$0.67608135-0.00%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00253064-0.33%
Nano
$0.79424786+1.46%
Syscoin
$0.14646227+0.68%
Numeraire
$16.60+0.88%
COTI
$0.07842540+0.62%
MOBOX
$0.49023291+0.04%
Steem
$0.20842031-0.54%
Dent
$0.00093919+1.72%
Ren
$0.08854662-0.25%
Chromia
$0.15325712+0.46%
Index Chain
$0.11972230+22.82%
Keep Network
$0.15109993+2.37%
Civic
$0.09976275+0.42%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.31-1.39%
Spell Token
$0.00067442+0.98%
WINkLink
$0.00008103-0.38%
Bancor
$0.47824434+1.33%
Request
$0.09632376-1.77%
Bifrost
$0.05744930+0.29%
WazirX
$0.15594382-0.43%
NKN
$0.10912855+1.96%
SuperRare
$0.11384149+1.07%
LooksRare
$0.12425393-0.21%
Voyager Token
$0.21430248-5.06%
Reef
$0.00263986+1.24%
RACA
$0.00017810-1.86%
CEEK VR
$0.07132236-1.42%
Stormx
$0.00533879+0.37%
XYO Network
$0.00453831-0.63%
Saitama
$0.00126947-3.17%
Augur
$7.15-1.70%
Sun Token
$0.00585361-0.15%
Moonriver
$7.37+0.48%
Storj
$0.34757197+1.89%
Raydium
$0.22780602+0.82%
Orchid
$0.07831143-0.11%
Polkastarter
$0.45122756+1.66%
Serum
$0.11359520+0.05%
GAS
$3.02+0.44%
Yield Guild Games
$0.22156175-1.37%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-5.23%
Alpaca Finance
$0.24856375-2.30%
Verge
$0.00224961-1.44%
Adventure Gold
$0.46192080+1.52%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.18092038-2.01%
CLV
$0.05768960-2.09%
Quickswap
$72.46-1.28%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.43-0.97%
Star Atlas
$0.00267684-2.83%
Enzyme
$20.84+1.05%
district0x
$0.02935495-0.46%
Harvest Finance
$30.90-1.07%
Rarible
$1.49-1.09%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00368236-2.33%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01829203-1.04%
Quantstamp
$0.01580783-1.07%
Tokemak
$0.78708582-4.13%
Mirror Protocol
$0.06940399-5.70%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.50+4.65%
Tether
$1.00+0.02%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.04%
Dai
$0.99992384+0.06%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

Bitcoin Rises as Latest Teetering U.S. Bank Sends Traders to Crypto Haven

California-based PacWest Bancorp is weighing strategic options, according to Bloomberg.

By Stephen Alpher
AccessTimeIconMay 3, 2023 at 9:32 p.m. UTC
Updated May 3, 2023 at 9:46 p.m. UTC
CDCROP: Markets Indices Charts Recession concept (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Stephen Alpher is CoinDesk's co-regional news chief, Americas. He holds BTC above CoinDesk’s disclosure threshold of $1,000.

The banking crisis doesn't appear to be over yet. Shares of PacWest Bancorp (PACW) fell by more than 50% in after-hours action on Wednesday following a Bloomberg report the U.S.-based lender is mulling a range of strategic options.

Bitcoin (BTC) was up on the news, rising more than 2% to $28,900 at press time.

The news on PacWest comes only days after First Republic Bank (FRC) was taken over by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) and then sold at auction to JPMorgan (JPM). In a Monday morning call following the takeover, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said, "I think the banking system is very stable. ... This part of the crisis is over."

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell had similar thoughts after the latest Federal Open Market Committee meeting Wednesday. Speaking after the central bank's 10th consecutive rate hike, Powell declared the banking system to be "sound and resilient."

Other regional bank stocks have been moving lower on Thursday including Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL), down 28%, and Metropolitan Bank (MCB), down 19%.

Edited by Nick Baker.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Stephen Alpher

Stephen Alpher is CoinDesk's co-regional news chief, Americas. He holds BTC above CoinDesk’s disclosure threshold of $1,000.

Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Stephen Alpher

Stephen Alpher is CoinDesk's co-regional news chief, Americas. He holds BTC above CoinDesk’s disclosure threshold of $1,000.

Read more about
Bitcoinbanking systembankingUS