First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Layer 2 Stacks Begins May on Top

Frenzied trading activity has pushed the newly-launched PEPE token (PEPE) to garner trading volumes higher than those of dogecoin (DOGE) and shiba inu (SHIB) – which previously were biggest memecoins by trading volumes. PEPE trading volumes surged to over $250 million in the past 24 hours following a 100% price spike during a weekend rally. Over the same period, trading volumes on dogecoin stood at $225 million, while shiba inu volumes were only $100 million. Data from CoinGecko show crypto exchange OKX saw over $76 million in trading volumes for PEPE tokens, followed by $43 million at the decentralized exchange Uniswap. A bulk of these volumes may be generated by automated bots, which continually buy and sell tokens to generate trading activity and provide liquidity to investors in turn for a few dollars of profits.