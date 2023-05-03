First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Layer 2 Stacks Begins May on Top
The latest price moves in crypto markets in context for May 3, 2023.
This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day.
Latest Prices
Top Stories
Bitcoin (BTC) climbed on Tuesday, gaining more than 2% on signs the U.S. banking crisis isn’t yet over. Helping the bullish tone was the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS), which showed job openings declining to their lowest level since April 2021. Ether (ETH) also gained, climbing 1.5%. Bitcoin layer 2, Stacks (STX) outperformed the majority of crypto assets, soaring 13% over the last 24-hours. Last week, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, Binance announced it would support the network’s upgrade and hardfork. Stacks upgraded its network earlier today to fix a bug that was found in another recent upgrade. STX has surged 177% over the last 3 months, according to data from Messari.
Crypto conglomerate Digital Currency Group (DCG) said Chief Financial Officer Michael Kraines stepped down in April and revealed that it fully repaid a $350 million senior secured term loan during the first quarter. Kraines became CFO two years ago. DCG has engaged Heidrick & Struggles for a new CFO search, according to a letter to shareholders, while President Mark Murphy and Chief Strategy Officer Simon Koster run the finance department in the meantime. Also in the letter, DCG, which is CoinDesk's parent company, reported first-quarter revenue of $180 million, up 63% from the fourth quarter, thanks to rising crypto prices. First quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was negative $6 million.
Frenzied trading activity has pushed the newly-launched PEPE token (PEPE) to garner trading volumes higher than those of dogecoin (DOGE) and shiba inu (SHIB) – which previously were biggest memecoins by trading volumes. PEPE trading volumes surged to over $250 million in the past 24 hours following a 100% price spike during a weekend rally. Over the same period, trading volumes on dogecoin stood at $225 million, while shiba inu volumes were only $100 million. Data from CoinGecko show crypto exchange OKX saw over $76 million in trading volumes for PEPE tokens, followed by $43 million at the decentralized exchange Uniswap. A bulk of these volumes may be generated by automated bots, which continually buy and sell tokens to generate trading activity and provide liquidity to investors in turn for a few dollars of profits.
Chart of the Day
- The chart shows bitcoin's price movements since the third mining reward halving, dated May 2020, look similar to the price action following the previous reward halvings.
- If history is a guide, the path of least resistance for cryptocurrency is on the higher side.
- The fourth halving or programmed 50% reduction in per-block BTC issuance is due next year.
Trending Posts
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.