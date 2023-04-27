First Mover Americas: Lots of Bitcoin Futures Traders Cash Out

Grayscale Investments expects to learn by the end of the third quarter whether it will be allowed to turn its $17.5 billion Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into an exchange-traded fund, the asset manager’s CEO, Michael Sonnenshein, said Wednesday at CoinDesk’s Consensus 2023 conference in Austin, Texas. Last year, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission turned down Grayscale's request to convert the bitcoin trust into an ETF. The conversion could help Grayscale eliminate the discount for the product; GBTC's market value is far below the actual value of all the bitcoin it holds. GBTC was trading at a 42% discount on Thursday. Grayscale and CoinDesk are both owned by Digital Currency Group.