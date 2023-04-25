Pepe Coin’s Top Bull Also Has Millions in Shiba Inu, but Holdings Suggest Risk for Traders

The wallet holding the largest amount of pepe is sitting on over $1.1 million worth of the tokens after acquiring them for a few hundred dollars worth of ether, data from Flipside Crypto complied by @deebs_defi shows. The same wallet also owns $1.1 million in shiba inu (SHIB) and $1 million in floki (FLOKI), suggesting the owner is an active memecoin trader. The investor holds $43,000 worth of ether.