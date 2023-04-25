First Mover Americas: Coinbase Seeks Clear Answers From SEC

Bitcoin’s 50-day moving average is in focus after the cryptocurrency fell 11% from a 10-month high of $31,000 it hit last week. The decline has brought attention to bitcoin's 50-day simple moving average, which now sits at $27,244. According to Alex Kuptsikevich, senior market analyst at FxPro, a potential violation of the 50-day SMA support would challenge the bullish market sentiment. "The market has erased its previous growth momentum and is now testing the strength of the medium-term uptrend in the form of the 50-day moving average," Kuptsikevich said in an email. "A break below this would call into question the bull market's strength, while a consolidation below $26,600 could be the prologue to a more profound decline."