Wrapped Bitcoin Token Goes Live on Cardano Testnet

Bitcoin
$27,370.15-1.24%
Ethereum
$1,839.10-1.85%
Binance Coin
$328.65-1.15%
XRP
$0.45716721-3.06%
Cardano
$0.38311700-2.81%
Arbitrum
$1.30-10.60%
Dogecoin
$0.07851327-2.82%
Aptos
$10.06-2.55%
Stellar
$0.09324900-1.98%
Polygon
$0.98266470-4.97%
Solana
$21.19-4.42%
Chainlink
$7.07-0.76%
Polkadot
$5.89-1.63%
Crypto.com
$0.06687514-3.35%
Binance USD
$0.99946919-0.41%
Litecoin
$86.63-0.42%
Shiba Inu
$0.00001025-2.24%
Tron
$0.06595157-1.15%
Avalanche
$16.63-3.72%
Uniswap
$5.37-2.69%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$27,400.03-3.14%
Cosmos
$10.72-2.72%
Monero
$156.14-2.02%
Ethereum Classic
$19.38-3.94%
Quant
$110.82-3.13%
Internet Computer
$5.28-6.00%
dYdX
$2.40-5.32%
Bitcoin Cash
$119.72-1.72%
Filecoin
$5.21-3.33%
Lido DAO
$2.09-1.22%
Hedera
$0.05920061-3.41%
Curve DAO Token
$0.92476962-2.02%
Stepn
$0.32147698-4.60%
BLUR
$0.59224747-4.43%
NEAR Protocol
$1.89-3.58%
VeChain
$0.02184477-3.37%
ApeCoin
$3.96-1.78%
Algorand
$0.18496858-2.85%
The Graph
$0.13549466-3.89%
Decentraland
$0.55193574-3.83%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.18-4.63%
Fantom
$0.41730495-4.82%
EOS
$1.05-2.01%
Aave
$68.98-2.65%
NEO
$10.77-5.73%
The Sandbox
$0.58022607-3.88%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99895968-0.08%
Theta
$0.99891662-3.61%
Elrond
$38.79-1.94%
Stacks
$0.71358294-1.42%
Tezos
$1.00-2.60%
Flow
$0.91982517-0.68%
Immutable X
$0.95593067-3.34%
Axie Infinity
$7.76-4.02%
Synthetix
$2.43-4.53%
Luna Classic
$0.00010860-4.61%
Optimism
$2.19-4.75%
Maker
$682.93-1.99%
Bitcoin SV
$33.60-2.74%
Chiliz
$0.11839601-4.15%
PancakeSwap
$3.25-4.06%
BitTorrent
$0.00000064-1.29%
Mina
$0.65714919-4.03%
eCash
$0.00002942-3.73%
Dash
$49.41-2.54%
IOTA
$0.19673622-3.03%
FTX Token
$1.65-4.72%
Injective Protocol
$6.51-12.41%
PAX Gold
$1,985.33-0.32%
Convex Finance
$5.27-2.90%
Zilliqa
$0.03089480-8.01%
Zcash
$36.91-2.28%
Mask Network
$4.53-3.11%
Loopring
$0.33610325-4.34%
THORChain
$1.37-2.35%
Woo Network
$0.23778280-17.10%
Compound
$39.35-2.38%
Enjin
$0.38633397-2.87%
Kava.io
$0.76905984-1.54%
Basic Attention Token
$0.25047700-1.43%
Nexo
$0.64857106-3.44%
Fetch.ai
$0.33074967-4.74%
NEM
$0.03609462-4.14%
SXP
$0.55169626-7.37%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$1.23-3.16%
Ethereum Name Service
$11.90-2.81%
Oasis Network
$0.06028469-6.60%
Qtum
$2.86-3.94%
Yearn Finance
$8,129.90-3.57%
Gala
$0.03923542-5.98%
Celo
$0.59389249-3.84%
Audius
$0.29086844-3.05%
Decred
$18.71-4.79%
FLOKI
$0.00002820-5.40%
Bitcoin Gold
$14.44-3.68%
Ravencoin
$0.02308561-3.31%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000027-3.64%
JasmyCoin
$0.00576351-3.73%
ICON
$0.28536663-5.72%
Kusama
$29.91-3.13%
Helium
$1.84-8.06%
Sushiswap
$1.04-2.37%
0x
$0.25660191-3.90%
Ankr
$0.03084027-5.01%
Polymath Network
$0.24085487-7.13%
Bifrost
$0.05764248+0.06%
Cartesi
$0.22718737-7.98%
IoTeX
$0.02361140-1.36%
UMA Protocol
$1.88-2.70%
Moonbeam
$0.35425430-3.39%
Band Protocol
$1.65-4.03%
Siacoin
$0.00382265-4.11%
NuCypher
$0.14992322-0.08%
Amp
$0.00341586-3.54%
TerraUSD
$0.01950800-5.36%
Waves
$1.90-1.90%
OMG Network
$1.21+0.55%
Ribbon Finance
$0.16274696-3.63%
Alchemy Pay
$0.03290237-4.80%
Joe
$0.47397320-8.26%
Skale
$0.03859730-2.67%
Wax
$0.06572615-5.16%
DigiByte
$0.00909777-3.33%
MetisDAO
$26.58-5.51%
Lisk
$0.97824963-5.66%
Livepeer
$5.57-3.20%
SafePal
$0.42632077-4.42%
Nervos Network
$0.00374939-4.06%
Aragon
$3.12-9.62%
Secret
$0.64482709-3.25%
Celsius
$0.26402895-4.12%
iExec RLC
$1.50-3.76%
Nano
$0.80822026-1.94%
Voyager Token
$0.36389348+2.06%
Star Atlas
$0.00290363-0.72%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00257951-4.27%
Civic
$0.10241264-5.36%
Numeraire
$16.77-3.65%
Syscoin
$0.14926401-3.79%
Dent
$0.00098071-4.04%
Spell Token
$0.00066092-4.03%
Ren
$0.09180530-3.16%
Bancor
$0.47089122-3.19%
GAS
$3.09-3.64%
Chromia
$0.15506145-4.93%
Keep Network
$0.15617293-1.30%
COTI
$0.07739039-6.60%
Steem
$0.21138142-4.25%
Augur
$7.43-2.37%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.40-5.14%
MOBOX
$0.50533944-1.22%
CEEK VR
$0.07714878-1.85%
WazirX
$0.15948474-2.85%
Request
$0.09174834-4.43%
NKN
$0.10357561-4.77%
XYO Network
$0.00502092-2.63%
Sun Token
$0.00583089-0.69%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.32-4.65%
Storj
$0.34924553-4.61%
Stormx
$0.00528704-4.33%
Serum
$0.18572440-0.92%
Orchid
$0.07844494-2.50%
Index Chain
$0.06699116+19.95%
Yield Guild Games
$0.23512119-4.70%
Moonriver
$7.50-4.88%
Polkastarter
$0.41387068-0.83%
Alpaca Finance
$0.25083469-5.54%
Verge
$0.00228360-3.72%
Raydium
$0.24109976-1.27%
Quickswap
$69.77-8.73%
Enzyme
$20.03-3.71%
CLV
$0.05905680-1.79%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00396149-2.68%
district0x
$0.02886135+2.15%
Harvest Finance
$31.29-4.15%
Kyber Network
$0.68584470-3.64%
SuperRare
$0.11688008-1.33%
Mirror Protocol
$0.07869511-3.04%
Quantstamp
$0.01599929-2.22%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.22104044+3.99%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
RACA
$0.00018858-2.15%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-1.67%
Holo
$0.00181578-3.20%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-3.64%
Saitama
$0.00144813-4.03%
Reef
$0.00258554-3.45%
LooksRare
$0.13145639-4.80%
WINkLink
$0.00008727-1.53%
Harmony
$0.01954562-5.19%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01886703-1.88%
Tether
$0.99986956-0.42%
USD Coin
$0.99984441-0.41%
Dai
$0.99976535-0.63%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Goes Live on Cardano Testnet

The anetaBTC project aims to attract bitcoin liquidity to the Cardano ecosystem.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconApr 24, 2023 at 8:14 a.m. UTC
Consensus 2023 Logo
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28.
Secure Your Seat

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Consensus 2023 Logo
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28.
Secure Your Seat

Wrapped bitcoin token cBTC has gone live on the Cardano testnet, with the project’s developers aiming to attract bitcoin (BTC) users to the nascent Cardano decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem.

Users can now mint cBTC tokens from the anetaBTC protocol, and use the tokens to fund, trade, or provide liquidity to Cardano testnet protocols. These wrapped tokens are a 1:1 representation of bitcoin, but on the Cardano blockchain.

Wrapped tokens make it easy to transfer value across blockchains, which otherwise lack interoperability, allowing users to access different DeFi protocols without requiring the native tokens of that protocol.

Various DeFi enhancements have aided the rise of such protocols on Cardano since the start of 2023, with total value locked (TVL) rising from under $50 million to over $150 million in this period.

DeFi exchanges such as Minswap, Indigo and Wingriders hold most of the TVL on Cardano, with stablecoin project Djed attracting over $15 million since its early March launch.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Read more about
CardanoWrapped Bitcoin