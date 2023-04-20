Radix's XRD Token Beats Wider Crypto Market With 176% Surge in a Month

XRD has rallied by 176% to $0.114, with the price reaching a 12-month high of $0.15 at one point, Messari data show. The rally has lifted the cryptocurrency's market capitalization to $1.16 billion, making it the 46th largest coin in the market. In four weeks, market leaders bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) have gained 2.6% and 8.2%, respectively, while the total crypto market capitalization has increased 5% to $1.18 trillion.