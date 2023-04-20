First Mover Asia: We’re Still Missing Good Web3 Games; Bitcoin Swoons Below $29K

Ether continued its mirroring of BTC this week, falling around 7.1% to trade at around $1,945. The second largest crypto in market value topped $2,100 on Tuesday after tumbling on Monday along with most other, major altcoins. The second largest crypto in market value had been on an upswing in the days following the much ballyhooed Ethereum Shanghai upgrade, the final step in the platform's shift from a proof-of-work to more energy efficient proof-of-stake protocol.