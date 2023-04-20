First Mover Americas: Landmark Crypto Laws Pass in Europe

The substantive parts of the Voyager Digital-Binance.US sale deal could be allowed to proceed even before a legal appeal is worked through, court filings made Wednesday suggest, as concerns rise that the buyer could pull out. The document says the U.S. government has now agreed that the bulk of Binance.US' $1 billion deal to purchase assets of the bankrupt crypto lender can proceed, despite concerns that the fine print of the contract would pardon breaches of tax or securities law. The filing proposes that, until an appeal is settled, those contentious “exculpation provisions” should remain on hold, but not the remaining elements of the deal.