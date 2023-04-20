Bitcoin Tumbles Below $28K on Coinbase
BTC’s price dipped to its lowest level since April 9. Ether also declined, albeit less severely.
Bitcoin dropped below $28,000 at one point Thursday as the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization continued its two-day slump.
Bitcoin (BTC) was recently trading at around $28,325, down 2.7% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinDesk market data. But the BTC/USD trading pair on the Coinbase exchange fell to $27,991 shortly before U.S. equity markets closed but later rebounded, TradingView data showed.
Edward Moya, senior market analyst for foreign exchange market maker Oanda, noted in an email that bitcoin's recent decline came after Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong indicated that the crypto exchange giant might leave the U.S.
"Coinbase was able to secure a license to operate in Bermuda, in what is being considered a part of their global push," Moya wrote. "If Coinbase leaves the U.S. market, a lot of U.S. traders will be gone because they probably won't feel confident trading on decentralized exchanges, which means the global crypto market will shrink significantly."
He added: "Bitcoin will struggle here until we have any regulatory clarity which means prices seem poised to drift lower."
Ether (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market value, recently dropped nearly a percentage point to change hands at around $1,948. ETH fell to $1,917 at one point, its lowest perch in a week.
BTC and ETH were down 7% and 3%, respectively, for the past seven days.
Equity markets also declined, amid a series of disappointing first-quarter earnings, including car maker Tesla, whose revenues fell slightly short of consensus estimates, and Blackstone, the world’s largest alternative asset manager. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell 0.6% and 0.8%, respectively for the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) was down 0.3%.
UPDATE (April 20, 2023, 23:05 UTC): Adds comment from Edward Moya.
