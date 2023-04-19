MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Holding Doesn’t Necessarily Pose a Concentration Risk: Bernstein

Bitcoin
$30,045.32+0.85%
Ethereum
$2,068.93-1.54%
Binance Coin
$336.19-2.52%
XRP
$0.52050020+0.91%
Arbitrum
$1.62-8.71%
Cardano
$0.43247000-2.36%
Dogecoin
$0.09253750-0.26%
Aptos
$12.29-2.75%
Stellar
$0.10371300-1.36%
Polygon
$1.16-1.02%
Solana
$24.24-3.29%
Chainlink
$8.37-0.97%
Polkadot
$6.79-0.76%
Litecoin
$99.90-1.88%
Crypto.com
$0.07167199+1.43%
Avalanche
$20.63-3.87%
Shiba Inu
$0.00001141-0.71%
Binance USD
$0.99976449+0.10%
Uniswap
$6.23-0.61%
Tron
$0.06656177+0.46%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$31,033.65+0.91%
Cosmos
$12.24-3.36%
Internet Computer
$6.74+3.16%
dYdX
$3.07+0.39%
Ethereum Classic
$21.51-2.02%
Monero
$161.26-0.12%
Quant
$116.63-2.05%
Filecoin
$6.18-0.29%
Bitcoin Cash
$132.24-0.66%
Lido DAO
$2.45-3.24%
BLUR
$0.76582325-2.39%
Stepn
$0.38946851-1.32%
NEAR Protocol
$2.32-0.70%
Hedera
$0.06633604-3.04%
Curve DAO Token
$1.04-3.87%
VeChain
$0.02577876-0.52%
ApeCoin
$4.43-2.25%
Algorand
$0.21659450-2.91%
The Graph
$0.16439545-4.09%
Decentraland
$0.66253846-2.39%
Fantom
$0.51992283-3.52%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.32+0.16%
EOS
$1.19-2.22%
Aave
$80.08-2.40%
NEO
$12.61-3.40%
The Sandbox
$0.68355470-2.33%
Theta
$1.20+1.35%
Stacks
$0.83536438-1.80%
Tezos
$1.14-1.87%
Elrond
$42.94-0.11%
Flow
$1.03-1.89%
Axie Infinity
$9.18-2.05%
Immutable X
$1.11-3.24%
Paxos Dollar
$0.94960201-0.03%
Synthetix
$3.01+3.49%
Optimism
$2.70-0.65%
Luna Classic
$0.00012476-0.86%
Maker
$769.03-2.57%
Chiliz
$0.14013016+1.54%
FTX Token
$2.27+17.36%
Mina
$0.82228287+0.23%
Bitcoin SV
$36.51-0.18%
Injective Protocol
$8.64-5.56%
PancakeSwap
$3.60-0.07%
Dash
$58.48-1.24%
IOTA
$0.22397449-1.02%
eCash
$0.00003169-1.08%
Convex Finance
$6.10-1.31%
BitTorrent
$0.00000063-0.65%
Zilliqa
$0.03505929+4.40%
Zcash
$41.30-2.78%
Mask Network
$5.53-1.68%
Woo Network
$0.31376053-1.69%
PAX Gold
$2,007.45-0.39%
Loopring
$0.39941567-2.86%
THORChain
$1.65-1.27%
Compound
$45.10-3.05%
Kava.io
$0.91599483-1.42%
Enjin
$0.44375588-2.81%
Fetch.ai
$0.40783596-5.73%
Basic Attention Token
$0.27735800-1.58%
Nexo
$0.71605377+0.53%
Oasis Network
$0.07619162-2.84%
NEM
$0.04110321-1.37%
FLOKI
$0.00003653-3.31%
Ethereum Name Service
$14.10-2.80%
Audius
$0.35720111-3.66%
Gala
$0.04679715-0.74%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$1.38-0.71%
SXP
$0.61999672-2.88%
Celo
$0.69896965-1.75%
Qtum
$3.25-2.30%
Yearn Finance
$8,968.50-1.34%
Kusama
$36.53-1.30%
Decred
$21.65+0.32%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000032-2.34%
Ravencoin
$0.02683311-1.48%
JasmyCoin
$0.00671053+0.39%
ICON
$0.33099815-3.44%
Bitcoin Gold
$16.20-1.15%
Ankr
$0.03707564+0.78%
0x
$0.29509550-0.81%
Cartesi
$0.29402616+21.25%
Sushiswap
$1.18-1.88%
Helium
$1.90-0.88%
IoTeX
$0.02843359-1.52%
Bifrost
$0.06434064-0.60%
Band Protocol
$1.98-2.58%
UMA Protocol
$2.11-0.35%
Waves
$2.35+3.63%
Moonbeam
$0.39604934-1.70%
Joe
$0.65708506-5.74%
Siacoin
$0.00425990-1.26%
TerraUSD
$0.02225436+0.09%
Amp
$0.00386809-2.99%
OMG Network
$1.44-2.63%
Skale
$0.04671346-3.93%
Ribbon Finance
$0.19504148-0.85%
Alchemy Pay
$0.03757777-4.87%
MetisDAO
$32.71-6.35%
Wax
$0.07580528+2.83%
DigiByte
$0.01036730-0.85%
Livepeer
$6.44-1.74%
SafePal
$0.49666142-4.11%
Polymath Network
$0.16002467-9.13%
Lisk
$1.09-1.03%
NuCypher
$0.11999582+0.16%
Nervos Network
$0.00457781-2.36%
Aragon
$3.83+4.57%
Celsius
$0.34880557+0.24%
Secret
$0.74560442+3.12%
iExec RLC
$1.82-0.56%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00311379+6.42%
Nano
$0.91628654-0.94%
Syscoin
$0.18152010+4.54%
Star Atlas
$0.00328985+0.34%
Dent
$0.00118003-1.25%
Numeraire
$18.98-1.59%
Ren
$0.11143170-2.28%
Civic
$0.11122759-0.73%
COTI
$0.09711783-7.87%
Spell Token
$0.00076888-1.37%
Chromia
$0.18200416-2.56%
Bancor
$0.53478882-2.00%
Voyager Token
$0.34654909-2.93%
GAS
$3.45-0.38%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$4.12+1.57%
Keep Network
$0.17509887+0.51%
Steem
$0.23828022-3.37%
Augur
$8.22-0.12%
MOBOX
$0.55787008+3.55%
CEEK VR
$0.08878189-0.03%
WazirX
$0.18832876+1.17%
Request
$0.10438637-1.40%
NKN
$0.12260319-2.23%
XYO Network
$0.00533139-2.82%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.90+4.71%
Storj
$0.39373750-2.16%
Serum
$0.21349509+3.81%
Stormx
$0.00594135-0.76%
Sun Token
$0.00613597-0.63%
Orchid
$0.08981259+0.26%
Yield Guild Games
$0.28424883-2.01%
Moonriver
$9.10+1.05%
Polkastarter
$0.46628055-0.08%
Alpaca Finance
$0.29002953-0.24%
Verge
$0.00256135-0.74%
Raydium
$0.28311171+5.54%
Index Chain
$0.05885002+1.08%
Quickswap
$82.02+1.15%
Enzyme
$23.29-0.71%
CLV
$0.06845595+1.82%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00469198+2.80%
Harvest Finance
$36.14-0.36%
district0x
$0.03132449-0.09%
Kyber Network
$0.76808864-2.07%
SuperRare
$0.13334369+3.11%
Mirror Protocol
$0.08928954+1.57%
Quantstamp
$0.01692242+0.04%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.23277684-2.08%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
RACA
$0.00022106-2.60%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-5.84%
Holo
$0.00215530+0.05%
Kishu Inu
$0.000000007.80%
Saitama
$0.00174171+0.77%
Reef
$0.00303496-1.41%
LooksRare
$0.15615998-1.87%
WINkLink
$0.00009101-0.91%
Harmony
$0.02455906-0.34%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.02066781-0.68%
Tether
$0.99996514+0.08%
USD Coin
$0.99957040+0.07%
Dai
$0.99969129+0.10%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Holding Doesn’t Necessarily Pose a Concentration Risk: Bernstein

Rising bitcoin prices mean a stronger balance sheet, higher stock prices and easier debt repayment, without the company needing to sell its holdings, the report said.

By Will Canny
AccessTimeIconApr 19, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. UTC
Michael Saylor MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Executive Chairman Michael Saylor (Anna Baydakova/CoinDesk)

Consensus 2023 Logo
Featured SpeakerJenny Johnson
President and CEOFranklin Templeton
Jenny Johnson - Consensus 2023 speaker
Jenny will discuss developing crypto-linked investment products in a bear market, the mood among her clients and her lon...
Secure Your Seat

Will Canny is CoinDesk's finance reporter.

Consensus 2023 Logo
Featured SpeakerJenny Johnson
President and CEOFranklin Templeton
Jenny Johnson - Consensus 2023 speaker
Jenny will discuss developing crypto-linked investment products in a bear market, the mood among her clients and her lon...
Secure Your Seat

Whether MicroStrategy (MSTR) sells its bitcoin (BTC) tokens to pay down debt is closely tied to how the cryptocurrency performs. The position is not large enough to distort prices but it does present a sentiment risk in a down cycle, Bernstein said in a research report Wednesday.

The business analytics software company is the largest corporate holder of bitcoin as a balance sheet treasury asset, owning around 140,000 BTC at an average cost of $29,800. The stash is worth about $4 billion at current prices, the report said.

The company has about $2.2 billion in debt, with repayments due in 2025 and beyond. It has pledged 15,000 of its bitcoins, Bernstein said.

“High BTC prices mean a stronger balance sheet, higher stock prices and easier debt repayment without selling its BTC holdings,” analysts Gautam Chhugani and Manas Agrawal wrote.

MicroStrategy holds around 0.7% of total bitcoin in circulation, representing about 20% of daily average traded volume in spot markets, the note said.

At those levels, MicroStrategy does not “necessarily pose a concentration risk” even if trading volumes fell during a bear market, though it may affect market sentiment.

“The potential liquidation of MicroStrategy’s BTC during bear markets creates an overhang for BTC in a down cycle,” it said.

Read more: MicroStrategy Buys Another 1,045 Bitcoin for $23.9M

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Author placeholder image

Will Canny

Will Canny is CoinDesk's finance reporter.

Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Author placeholder image

Will Canny

Will Canny is CoinDesk's finance reporter.

Read more about
MarketsBitcoinMicroStrategy