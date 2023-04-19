First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Rally Stalls Above $30K; Ether Hits $2.1K

Equity indexes spent the day largely running in place as the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 were all within a few fractions of a percentage point of where they stood at the close of trading Monday. Gold ticked upward to $2,017, but was still down from its near record highs of last week when assets that held value were in vogue. The yield on 2- and 10-year Treasury edged up slightly but last week's surge has stalled.