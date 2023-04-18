First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Regains $30K as Alts Heat Up

Coinbase (COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong indicated that the crypto exchange would consider moving away from the U.S. if the regulatory environment for the industry doesn’t become clearer. "Anything is on the table, including relocating or whatever is necessary" he said at a conference in London. "I think the U.S. has the potential to be an important market for crypto, but right now, we are not seeing that regulatory clarity that we need," Armstrong said. "I think in a number of years if we don't see that regulatory clarity emerge in the U.S., we may have to consider investing more elsewhere in the world."