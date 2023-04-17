Ethereum Shanghai Upgrade Leads to Huge Influx of ETH at Exchanges

Before the upgrade, some crypto watchers worried that the event would flood the market with millions of unlocked ETH and crash the second largest cryptocurrency’s price, although others predicted little impact or that the price would rise. News of a seamless implementation pushed ETH’s price above $2,100 the day following, its highest level since May 2022. ETH outperformed bitcoin (BTC) in that 24-hour period. ETH was recently trading at about $2,070, down more than 2% over the past 24 hours.