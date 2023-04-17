Bitcoin, Ether See Bull Breather as Higher Bond Yields Support Dollar
"We would consider taking some profits as the crypto market is showing exuberant signs," one observer said.
Major cryptocurrencies traded with moderate losses Monday, while the U.S. Dollar Index tracked Treasury yields higher as the market grew more comfortable with the expectation that the Federal Reserve will continue its liquidity tightening cycle in May.
The DeFi dominance index, which measures the market cap of a basket of top decentralized-finance coins as a percentage of the total crypto market, held steady at 4.3%, according to data source TradingView. On Friday, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reopened a proposal from last year to target DeFi explicitly.
In traditional markets, the U.S. Dollar Index, which gauges the greenback's exchange rate against other major currencies, rose to 101.80, extending Friday's 0.5% jump from 101.00. The yield on the two-year Treasury note gained nearly five basis points to 4.16%, extending the past week's 15 basis points rise. The yield on the 10-year note rose to its highest level in a month at 3.54%. Bond yields began rising on Friday after Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said the central bank hasn't made much progress in bringing inflation down to the Fed's target of 2% and needs to lift interest rates further.
Traders priced an 85% probability that the Fed will raise rates by a quarter of a percentage point to 5% to 5.25% next month, compared with the 66% probability seen following the release of inflation data on Wednesday, according to the CME's FedWatch tool. The central bank has raised rates by 4.75 percentage points in the past 12 months, injecting volatility into risky assets, including cryptocurrencies.
"The 10-year Treasury yield is quietly climbing back up," Markus Thielen, head of research and strategy at crypto-services provider Matrixport, said in a daily market update. "This needs monitoring in terms of a warning sign.
"We would consider taking some profits as the crypto market is showing exuberant signs," Thielen added. "Ideally, the delta should be replaced with upside call spreads in case prices continue to rally."
According to Alex Kuptsikevich, a senior market analyst at the FxPro, bitcoin may struggle to establish a foothold above the former support-turned-resistance level of $30,000 in the short term.
"Traders should be prepared that the $30,000 mark for the first cryptocurrency could act as solid resistance after it was rigid support in 2021," Kuptsikevich said in an email.
Over the weekend, tech billionaire, Twitter chief and crypto proponent Elon Musk said that U.S. government agencies had full ability to access Twitter user activity, including direct messaging. The shocking revelation came days after social trading platform eToro announced plans to offer crypto trading services to Twitter users.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.