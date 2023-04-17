Bitcoin, Ether See Bull Breather as Higher Bond Yields Support Dollar

In traditional markets, the U.S. Dollar Index, which gauges the greenback's exchange rate against other major currencies, rose to 101.80, extending Friday's 0.5% jump from 101.00. The yield on the two-year Treasury note gained nearly five basis points to 4.16%, extending the past week's 15 basis points rise. The yield on the 10-year note rose to its highest level in a month at 3.54%. Bond yields began rising on Friday after Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said the central bank hasn't made much progress in bringing inflation down to the Fed's target of 2% and needs to lift interest rates further.