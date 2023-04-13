Bitcoin Miner Stocks Continue Torrid Run as $30K Level Holds

Helping the bullish outlook for bitcoin miners is the idea that both inflation and the jobs market are cooling, which could give room for the U.S. Federal Reserve to pause or even reverse its year-plus long string of interest rate hikes. Earlier Thursday morning, the producer price index (PPI) for March tumbled to 2.7% year over year versus February's 4.9% and against expectations for 3%. The core PPI – which strips out food and energy costs – fell to 3.4% from 4.5%.