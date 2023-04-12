Large Bitcoin Investor Sent $330M of BTC to Exchange Before Price Dropped Below $30K: Blockchain Data
The bitcoin ‘whale’ was the 14th largest bitcoin holder until mid-March controlling $1.2 billion in BTC, according to BitInfoCharts.
A large bitcoin investor sent some $330 million in bitcoin (BTC) to crypto exchange BitFinex on Wednesday, according to blockchain sleuth Lookonchain,
According to Bitcoin blockchain data, the bitcoin ‘whale’ transferred 11,000 BTC tokens to a BitFinex wallet at a BTC price of $30,114.
Whales are crypto investors who control large amounts of digital assets. Their purchases and sales can have a sizable impact on markets, thus crypto watchers closely follow their behavior to anticipate market movements.
The transfer may indicate that the investor who controls the wallet is realizing profits after bitcoin’s remarkably strong performance this year.
Blockchain transactions show that the wallet had been accumulating BTC between June 2022 and January 2023 at an average price of $20,083, per data by Bitinfocharts, a website that tracks the on-chain behavior of largest bitcoin holders. Until mid-March, the wallet was the 14th largest BTC holder controlling more than $1.2 billion of tokens.
Then, the investor transferred 16,000 BTC ($427 million) on March 17 and 9,500 BTC (266 million) on March 19 from their wallet to BitFinex.
Lookonchain tagged the investor as a “smart whale” after their profitable maneuvers.
The latest maneuver came as BTC, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has been outperforming the broader crypto markets in the past month. CoinDesk Indices data over the past month shows that only 7 of the 166 assets in the CoinDesk Market Index (CMI) have outperformed BTC, which was up 47%.
BTC was recently trading at around $29,900, roughly flat over the past 24 hours.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.