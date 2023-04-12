Here is What Institutions Are Saying About Ethereum's Shanghai Upgrade
The upgrade, scheduled for later today, will enable validators to withdraw staked ether.
Analysts differ on the amount of ether (ETH) selling pressure that could result from the Ethereum blockchain’s Shanghai upgrade, scheduled for later today. The Shanghai upgrade (aka Shapella), will enable validators to withdraw staked ether and rewards that have been locked up.
JPMorgan (JPM) says ether will likely face some selling pressure from the upgrade as more than one million ether staking rewards become instantly available this week.
If you add potential additional selling from staked ether balances that belong to “troubled entities,” then the selling pressure may be larger in the coming weeks, analysts led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote.
The bank says it expects ether to underperform bitcoin (BTC) over the next few weeks.
Bank of America (BAC), meanwhile, doesn’t expect the Shanghai liquidity event to directly drive ether selling pressure, but it does expect increased volatility around the event due to lower liquidity, exchange inflows, derivatives activity and price action related to the previous upgrade, the Merge.
Coinbase (COIN) says that a sell-off in ether on the back of this event should be relatively limited.
Selling directly from this source may amount to only about 1-2% of total average daily ether trading volumes, and Coinbase says its biased towards the lower end of that range.
ETH performance around the Shanghai Fork will be less dependent on technicals and more contingent on what “risk” is doing at the time. If the market sees risk assets selling off, investors may decide to unstake and sell ether just to de-risk, while institutions may not step in as aggressively on the buy side, analysts David Duong and Brian Cubellis wrote.
At the time of publication ether was trading 2.5% lower at around $1870.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.