First Mover Asia: Does Bitcoin at $30K Really Matter?

Bitcoin (BTC) moved past the $30,000 level for the first time since June 2022, as March's banking turbulence faded further into the distance and investors grew more optimistic about U.S. central bank monetary policy. eToro Market Analyst Josh Gilbert shared his reaction. Plus, Binance MENA General Manager Alex Chehade discussed the state of crypto adoption in the Middle East and North Africa. And NextCypher Productions founder and Bloq co-founder Jeff Garzik weighed in on the future of Web3 in the entertainment industry.