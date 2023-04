A Technical Analyst’s Take on Crypto

TradFi’s collection of colorful aphorisms includes the phrase that markets “climb a wall of worry.” In other words, the thinking goes, prices often rise in the face of bad news. Cryptocurrencies – especially the biggest one, bitcoin – are exemplifying that at the moment. Bitcoin has largely gone straight up this year, nearly doubling in price since New Year’s Eve, amid wave after wave of challenges: key industry figures being accused of wrongdoing, a clear intensification of crypto regulation, etc. This week was a perfect example of that. The New York Times published an exposé arguing that miners cause a huge amount of pollution (a story critiqued by CoinDesk’s David Z. Morris ). Not long after, the price of BTC spiked and surpassed $30,000 for the first time since June. So it goes.