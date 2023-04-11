First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Soars Past $30K

Bitcoin broke the $30,000 level for the first time since June on Tuesday as March's banking turbulence fades farther into the distance and investors grow more optimistic about the Federal Reserve's monetary policy. Bitcoin was up 6% in the past 24 hours to $30,100. Trading volume, however, remains low, according to Matteo Bottacini, a trader at Crypto Finance AG. “This indicates that few are taking profits from the year-end low and new buyers are still hesitant to enter the market,” Bottacini wrote in a morning note. Crypto-related stocks also climbed on the back of bitcoin’s rise. Marathon Digital (MARA), Coinbase (COIN) and MicroStrategy (MSTR) all rose on Monday and were up further in premarket trading on Tuesday.