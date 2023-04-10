Crypto-Related Stocks Surge as Bitcoin Price Hits Highest Point Since June 2022

Prior to today's upside action, bitcoin had been locked in a very tight range on either side of $28,000 for about 10 days. There's no apparent news behind Monday's sizable gains. Wednesday the consumer price index (CPI) will be released for March, one of the more important pieces of economic data prior to the U.S. Federal Reserve's early May meeting. Many market watchers are predicting the central bank might end its more than year-long series of interest rate hikes at that meeting.