Uniswap Topped Coinbase’s Trading Volume in March During USDC Depeg, U.S. Crackdown

Bitcoin
$28,042.58+0.45%
Ethereum
$1,857.64+0.26%
XRP
$0.50598053+0.07%
Binance Coin
$312.59+0.98%
Cardano
$0.38912800+1.08%
Arbitrum
$1.18+1.00%
Dogecoin
$0.08356903+2.70%
Aptos
$11.07+2.92%
Stellar
$0.10413600-0.39%
Polygon
$1.10-0.91%
Solana
$20.25+0.49%
Polkadot
$6.19+1.01%
Chainlink
$7.16+0.41%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.17%
Crypto.com
$0.06816438-0.37%
Litecoin
$90.21+0.68%
Shiba Inu
$0.00001097+0.93%
Tron
$0.06674816+1.11%
Uniswap
$5.88-0.48%
Avalanche
$17.53-0.27%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$28,103.02+0.38%
Cosmos
$11.03+0.35%
Quant
$121.04+1.12%
Ethereum Classic
$20.39+0.46%
Monero
$159.18+0.48%
Internet Computer
$4.96+0.82%
dYdX
$2.45+0.59%
Bitcoin Cash
$124.17+0.80%
Filecoin
$5.72-1.34%
Lido DAO
$2.35-2.63%
Stepn
$0.37011528-1.77%
Hedera
$0.06421573-1.06%
Curve DAO Token
$1.00-3.42%
VeChain
$0.02404012-0.42%
NEAR Protocol
$1.97-0.34%
BLUR
$0.54814983+1.08%
ApeCoin
$4.21+0.07%
Algorand
$0.21529756-1.40%
Decentraland
$0.59875789-0.73%
EOS
$1.19-1.66%
The Graph
$0.14209745-0.15%
Fantom
$0.45095611-1.60%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.25+1.36%
Aave
$75.89-0.99%
NEO
$12.13-2.04%
Stacks
$0.84364297+4.78%
The Sandbox
$0.63364038-1.05%
Theta
$1.04-1.16%
Tezos
$1.09-0.72%
Elrond
$40.34-1.03%
Flow
$0.97983852-0.46%
Axie Infinity
$8.48-1.02%
Immutable X
$1.03+0.76%
Luna Classic
$0.00012552+1.42%
Synthetix
$2.60-1.32%
Paxos Dollar
$0.95513261-4.35%
Optimism
$2.27+1.31%
Chiliz
$0.13076075-5.09%
PancakeSwap
$3.66+0.29%
Maker
$700.67+1.74%
Bitcoin SV
$35.69+0.12%
Mina
$0.72909850+0.18%
Dash
$55.53-0.28%
IOTA
$0.22231667-1.55%
eCash
$0.00003147-0.84%
BitTorrent
$0.00000062-0.31%
Mask Network
$5.54+3.71%
Zcash
$38.71+0.99%
PAX Gold
$2,030.39+0.41%
Convex Finance
$5.31+1.92%
Zilliqa
$0.02903141-0.02%
THORChain
$1.57+0.80%
Injective Protocol
$5.67+4.70%
Enjin
$0.43972138-2.51%
Loopring
$0.34838561-0.38%
Compound
$42.70+1.46%
FTX Token
$1.26+1.27%
Basic Attention Token
$0.27313900-3.66%
Kava.io
$0.86454232+0.97%
Nexo
$0.67217572+2.08%
NEM
$0.03978748-5.08%
SXP
$0.62802019-4.38%
Fetch.ai
$0.33534723-1.64%
FLOKI
$0.00003496+1.43%
Woo Network
$0.20538045-0.20%
Celo
$0.69704779+3.18%
Ethereum Name Service
$12.87-0.15%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$1.35+6.15%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000032-1.71%
Qtum
$3.10-1.38%
Decred
$21.01-0.19%
Yearn Finance
$8,589.83-0.47%
Ravencoin
$0.02563570+0.97%
ICON
$0.31933852-1.98%
Bitcoin Gold
$15.63-0.54%
Gala
$0.03999784+0.80%
Audius
$0.30398590+3.55%
Oasis Network
$0.05849482-1.04%
Kusama
$32.43+0.33%
0x
$0.28491579+2.20%
Ankr
$0.03478411-0.46%
Sushiswap
$1.09-1.51%
JasmyCoin
$0.00568860+7.06%
IoTeX
$0.02762018-1.34%
Bifrost
$0.06077205+11.48%
UMA Protocol
$2.08+1.14%
Band Protocol
$1.84+0.43%
Siacoin
$0.00424049-2.78%
Moonbeam
$0.37243931+0.32%
Waves
$2.15+2.70%
Amp
$0.00378490-1.48%
Helium
$1.44+0.21%
OMG Network
$1.46-0.45%
Ribbon Finance
$0.20435270-5.16%
Alchemy Pay
$0.04059636+7.04%
Joe
$0.58518011+2.35%
TerraUSD
$0.01950000-8.76%
Livepeer
$7.01+0.73%
Skale
$0.04101558-0.10%
Polymath Network
$0.16993719-0.07%
Wax
$0.07233964-3.79%
Lisk
$1.12-0.26%
SafePal
$0.48717069+2.24%
NuCypher
$0.12025725+0.17%
DigiByte
$0.00950831+1.52%
MetisDAO
$27.73-2.24%
Cartesi
$0.14842294+3.21%
Nervos Network
$0.00414403-3.54%
Celsius
$0.30291028-10.07%
Secret
$0.66874577-1.09%
Aragon
$3.08-4.19%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00303521+10.69%
iExec RLC
$1.67+0.09%
Nano
$0.89380438-2.15%
Numeraire
$19.43+3.01%
Star Atlas
$0.00324274-0.83%
Bancor
$0.57986685+1.08%
Syscoin
$0.16515302+3.75%
Spell Token
$0.00077373-0.69%
Civic
$0.10729299-2.09%
Dent
$0.00105570+0.03%
Ren
$0.10074337+0.42%
GAS
$3.40+0.37%
Voyager Token
$0.33309540+0.43%
Keep Network
$0.17141040-0.85%
Chromia
$0.16254754-0.61%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.72+2.71%
Augur
$7.98-0.66%
Steem
$0.21813687-2.17%
CEEK VR
$0.08561142+0.18%
NKN
$0.13157258+13.24%
COTI
$0.07654524+1.50%
WazirX
$0.17891529-1.33%
Request
$0.10158953+1.96%
MOBOX
$0.48317756-1.50%
XYO Network
$0.00547298+1.11%
Storj
$0.39260709-3.10%
Stormx
$0.00592596-1.37%
Sun Token
$0.00618714-0.57%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.53+0.47%
Orchid
$0.09023481+2.26%
Yield Guild Games
$0.26216720-0.52%
Moonriver
$8.47+2.43%
Alpaca Finance
$0.30105452+2.48%
Serum
$0.17234583-3.98%
Polkastarter
$0.44157680-0.46%
Verge
$0.00260618+4.49%
Quickswap
$83.39-0.32%
Index Chain
$0.05524915+1.49%
Raydium
$0.23637932+0.04%
Enzyme
$22.14+0.24%
CLV
$0.06437881+2.67%
Harvest Finance
$37.52+4.86%
district0x
$0.03018056+3.14%
Kyber Network
$0.77013864-4.47%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00364795+3.70%
SuperRare
$0.13509619+11.35%
Mirror Protocol
$0.08983216-0.05%
Quantstamp
$0.01673581+2.78%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.24152013-0.01%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
RACA
$0.00022321-2.80%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-2.59%
Holo
$0.00194038+0.90%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-0.77%
Saitama
$0.00167522+0.80%
Reef
$0.00280714+1.56%
LooksRare
$0.14356631+1.41%
WINkLink
$0.00008761+1.11%
Harmony
$0.02086859-0.39%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.02159632-0.70%
Tether
$1.00+0.17%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.16%
Dai
$1.00+0.03%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index
Markets

Uniswap Topped Coinbase’s Trading Volume in March During USDC Depeg, U.S. Crackdown

The DEX, however, has been unable to maintain elevated periods of trading volumes in the past, CCData noted.

By Lyllah Ledesma
AccessTimeIconApr 6, 2023 at 5:56 p.m. UTC
Updated Apr 6, 2023 at 6:08 p.m. UTC
(Sage D. Young/CoinDesk/CCData)

(CoinDesk/CCData)

Consensus 2023 Logo
Featured SpeakerBowTiedBull
PresidentBowTied Jungle
BowTiedBull - Consensus 2023 speaker
The pseudonymous investor BowtiedBull explores the BowtiedJungle, where citizens swap advice on investing, job-seeking, ...
Secure Your Seat

Lyllah Ledesma is a CoinDesk Markets reporter currently based in Europe. She holds bitcoin, ether and small amounts of other crypto assets.

Consensus 2023 Logo
Featured SpeakerBowTiedBull
PresidentBowTied Jungle
BowTiedBull - Consensus 2023 speaker
The pseudonymous investor BowtiedBull explores the BowtiedJungle, where citizens swap advice on investing, job-seeking, ...
Secure Your Seat

Uniwap (UNI) topped Coinbase (COIN) in terms of market share last month as traders turned to decentralized exchanges (DEX) amid the U.S. regulatory clampdown and a banking crisis that caused key stablecoins to depeg from $1.

Uniswap handled more than $70 billion of trading in March, exceeding centralized exchange (CEX) Coinbase’s $49.2 billion, according to CCData (the company formerly known as CryptoCompare.) The surge coincided with overall DEX volume surging to a 10-month high.

Read more: Crypto’s Decentralized Exchanges Had Most Volume in 10 Months Amid U.S. Crackdown in March

Coinbase was told in March the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was pursuing an enforcement action.

Also, Silicon Valley Bank’s (SVB) collapse drove two key parts of decentralized finance (DeFi) – Circle Internet Financial’s USD coin (USDC) and MakerDAO’s DAI – down from their customary price of $1, prompting a flurry of DEX trading as scared investors shifted money around. Amid that crisis, Uniswap saw $13.3 billion of volume on March 11, whereas Coinbase had $1.7 billion.

CCData noted in an email to CoinDesk that Uniswap has previously seen big spikes like this during times of turmoil, only to see things quiet down – suggesting Uniswap may not maintain its lead over Coinbase, the largest U.S. exchange.

Edited by Nick Baker.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Lyllah Ledesma

Lyllah Ledesma is a CoinDesk Markets reporter currently based in Europe. She holds bitcoin, ether and small amounts of other crypto assets.

Learn more about Consensus 2023, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Lyllah Ledesma

Lyllah Ledesma is a CoinDesk Markets reporter currently based in Europe. She holds bitcoin, ether and small amounts of other crypto assets.

Read more about
DeFiUniswapCoinbaseUSDCDAIUniCOINDEXcentralized exchangesdecentralized exchanges