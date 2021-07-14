Bitcoin Dips Below $32K as Fed Rate-Hike Bets Rise, Gold Remains Resilient

The drop to the lowest level since June 26 comes a day after futures tied to the federal funds rate and eurodollars, which track short-term interest-rate expectations, raised bets on Tuesday that the Fed would increase interest rates between December 2022 and the first quarter of 2023. According to Reuters, the repricing happened after the U.S. Labor Department said the consumer price index increased 5.4% year-over-year in June, the fastest pace since 2008.