With bitcoin rising for the fourth straight day, up about 10 percent from Friday’s lows, its CoinDesk's Markets Daily for todays essential update.
Tune in as CoinDesk podcasts editor Adam B. Levine and senior markets reporter Brad Keoun run down recent action, track interesting longer-term trends and highlight some of the most important crypto industry developments of the day.
Transcript resumes tomorrow
In this episode:
- Crypto Markets, Industry and International News Roundup
- The SEC proposes updates to accredited investor status, and who is allowed to invest in riskier ventures.
- Reactions and theories as the world digests the US Governments targeted killing of a high ranking Iranian official.
