On today's episode:
- Bitcoin price rallied more than 6% in the last 24 hours.
- CME bitcoin options go live and see more than 3 million dollars in day-1 volume.
- CFTC chair says regulated derivatives good for market confidence.
- San Francisco based exchange Kraken sees opportunity and expansion in Russia.
- South Korean based exchange Upbit re-activates ethereum support after last years big hack.
- Securitize says they've connected the dots between IRAs and securitized token offerings.
- A large olive oil producer is tracking provenance and authenticity on IBM's blockchain.
- Financial giant WisdomTree's stablecoin wish
