Today's topics:
- Bitcoin is facing temporary bullish exhaustion, according to Wednesday’s “doji” candle.
- Digital dollars are moving full steam ahead?
- Bitthumb is fighting a big tax bill.
- Sacramento Kings auction off a jersey... on the blockchain.
More ways to listen or subscribe:
Whether you’re a first-time listener or you’ve heard every episode, we’d like to know what you think about the show. What do you like? What don’t you like? What do you think we’ve totally missed but should be talking about every day or at least every week?
Email podcasts@coindesk.com with your thoughts, complaints, lavish praise or any other comments.
Disclosure Read More
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.