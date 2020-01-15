Today's topics:
- Bitcoin price takes a breather but traders have their eyes on a bigger prize.
- Tokenized gold futures launch on FTX exchange
- A new LinkedIn report says "blockchain" is the highest-valued skill moving into 2020.
- U.S. securities regulator warns investors that IEOs aren't much better than ICOs.
- BTC ETF application withdrawn by Bitwise after the U.S. regulator SEC says it will not approve.
- Controversial figure Craig Wright's recent filing is making waves with claims he can now access more than 1 million bitcoin.
- Big exchange Binance has taken a 500 million won ($432,000) stake in BxB,
- Venezuela leader Nicholas Maduro announced that airlines must pay for fuel with "El Petro."
