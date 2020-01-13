On today's episode...
- Bitcoin markets over the past 24 hours
- CME launches new bitcoin options trading
- Japanese regulators cut maximum leverage in half
- U.S. regulators seek more than $16 million from ICOBox
Also:
- U.S. Treasury reportedly moving forward with tracking grants on a blockchain
- China reports progress towards launch of Digital Yuan
- Exchange platform LedgerX raised money, dropped founders and re-hired its former CTO as new CEO
- A brief look at Ethereum Classic and why the "conservative" chain keeps upgrading
Whether you're a first-time listener or you've heard every episode, we'd like to know what you think about the show. What do you like? What don't you like? What do you think we've totally missed but should be talking about every day or at least every week?
Email podcasts@coindesk.com with your thoughts, complaints, lavish praise or any other comments.
