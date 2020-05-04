CoinDesk's Nolan Baurle speaks with the Ethereum Foundation's Hudson Jameson about private transactions, client improvements, dealing with FUD on Ethereum and more.
In our CoinDesk Live: Lockdown Edition series, CoinDesk journalists and virtual audience members chat with speakers from Consensus: Distributed, our upcoming virtual conference on May 11-15.
For more episodes and free early access, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, IHeartRadio or RSS.
This episode is sponsored by ErisX, The Stellar Development Foundation and Grayscale Digital Large Cap Investment Fund.
Listen in to hear more about:
- Community coordination in crypto means translating developers for users and users for developers.
- Cat herders? It's as challenging as it sounds.
- Ethereum culture revolves around travel and in-person events. How is the community adapting with pandemic-imposed lockdowns?
- The decentralized nature of the Ethereum - and broadly - crypto work force.
- Possible pandemic-related use cases for blockchain?
- Marketing ETH 2.0 - before or after full development of the protocol?
- The "show, don't tell" ethereum application
- Cross-trading assets between blockchains
- Everyone's favorite topic: SCALING
- Transparency within the Ethereum Foundation
- The attributes you need to be a great community manager!
- Blockchains, at least right now, shouldn't be used for voting.
- Hudson's Hot Take: DeFi sometimes feels like it's being held up by toothpicks.
- Competition between Ethereum use cases.
