CoinDesk's Nolan Baurle speaks with the Ethereum Foundation's Hudson Jameson about private transactions, client improvements, dealing with FUD on Ethereum and more.

Listen in to hear more about:

Community coordination in crypto means translating developers for users and users for developers.

Cat herders? It's as challenging as it sounds.

Ethereum culture revolves around travel and in-person events. How is the community adapting with pandemic-imposed lockdowns?

The decentralized nature of the Ethereum - and broadly - crypto work force.

Possible pandemic-related use cases for blockchain?

Marketing ETH 2.0 - before or after full development of the protocol?

The "show, don't tell" ethereum application

Cross-trading assets between blockchains

Everyone's favorite topic: SCALING

Transparency within the Ethereum Foundation

The attributes you need to be a great community manager!

Blockchains, at least right now, shouldn't be used for voting.

Hudson's Hot Take: DeFi sometimes feels like it's being held up by toothpicks.

Competition between Ethereum use cases.

