What one of the worst weeks in recent history can teach us about market fundamentals, featuring prominent crypto trader Scott Melker.
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, IHeartRadio or RSS.
After weeks of not reacting to coronavirus, the markets took a profound turn for the worse this week, leading ultimately to the fastest correction - i.e. loss of 10 percent - in recorded history.
In this episode of The Breakdown, @NLW is joined by crypto trader DJ and broad market thinker Scott Melker to discuss:
- What the crypto markets demonstrated this week
- What recent price action suggests about bitcoin (BTC) as a safe-haven narrative
- Why it’s insane that just two weeks ago, despite tens (or hundreds) of millions of people being quarantined in the supply chain capital of the world, stock markets were reaching all-time highs
- How we went from those ATHs to the fastest correction (10 percent drop) in recorded history
- What the correction suggests for the fundamentals of our economy
- Why central bankers have fewer options than ever to fight economic turmoil
