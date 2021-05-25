Billionaire investor Mark Cuban has made an investment in Polygon, a layer 2 Ethereum scaling solution.
- Cuban confirmed the investment in an email to CoinDesk but would not disclose its size or composition.
- The price of MATIC, the native token of Polygon, is up more than 9,535% year to date, according to Messari.
- With decentralized finance (DeFi) and other projects going live on Polygon, users have increasingly turned to the platform to escape the high transaction fees of the Ethereum mainnet.
- "I was a Polygon user and find myself using it more and more," Cuban said in an email.
- He said he's also integrating it into Lazy.com, a Cuban portfolio company that allows people to easily display non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
- "We have spoken to many investors but the discussion with Mark Cuban was truly mind blowing," Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal told CoinDesk via Telegram.
- Polygon was listed on Cuban's website Tuesday as one of his holdings:
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.