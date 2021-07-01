Mintable – the non-fungible tokens (NFT) marketplace backed by billionaire celebrity Mark Cuban – has raised $13 million in a series A funding round from investors, including digital asset issuer Ripple.
- Mintable said the round was oversubscribed. Investors also included Animoca Brands, Metapurse, the NFT investment fund backed by crypt enthusiast MetaKovan, Jon Oringer, the founder and executive chairman of Shutterstock, and Doug Band, a founding partner of investment bank Teneo.
- The funding will be used to scale Mintable's operations and boost its growth and efforts to gain more users.
- NFTs are digital assets that represent a wide range of unique tangible and intangible items, from collectible sports cards to virtual real estate and even digital sneakers.
- Ethereum NFT marketplaces such as Mintable, OpenSea and Rarible are popular for digital collectibles.
- “As the technology continues to mature and the space rapidly evolves, this is a critical company milestone for Mintable and we are thankful for the support from our investors who hold the same shared belief of the many opportunities that NFTs can bring among mainstream users,” CEO Zach Burks said.
- Other investors in the round included Expedia Group, Double Peak Group, 7 O'Clock Capital, 640 Oxford Ventures, Digital Finance Group, Spark Digital Capital, Reimagined Ventures and 840 Venture Partners.
