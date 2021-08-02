Marathon Digital Holdings said it agreed to buy $120.7 million of bitcoin mining machines from Bitmain.
- The contract is for 30,000 Antminer S19J Pro machines, the company said in a statement.
- Shipment of the machines will occur in the first half of next year and will expand the company's mining production to over 133,000 bitcoin miners.
- The miners would produce approximately 13.3 EH/s, representing around 12% of the bitcoin network's total hash rate of 109 EH/s as of Aug. 1, the company claimed.
- Las Vegas-based Marathon is among the companies driving bitcoin mining investment in North America at a time when miners in China have been scaling back operations due to the crackdown on the industry from Beijing.
- Marathon secured an agreement in May to have its newly purchased miners hosted at Compute North's 300-megawatt data center in Texas.
