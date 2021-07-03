Marathon Digital Holdings generated 265.6 bitcoins during June, a 17% increase over the previous month, the company said in a press release Friday. That total brought the publicly traded bitcoin mining company’s Q2 haul to 654.3 bitcoins, more than three times the nearly 191.7 bitcoins it produced over the first three months of 2021.

Las Vegas-based Marathon said that it now holds approximately 5,784 bitcoins at a value of $201.6 million based on a July 1 price of $34,855 per bitcoin, including 4,182 bitcoins that it bought in January as part of its effort to become what former CEO Merrick Okamoto called a “pure-play bitcoin investment option.” Marathon is scheduled to report earnings on Aug. 13.

The company said that it had installed 1,740 miners in June bringing its fleet to 19,395 miners. Earlier this year, the company promised to reach a goal of installing more than 100,000 miners by the end of Q1 2022 that will boost its hash rate power to 10.37 exahashes per second (EH/s). The company’s current miners generate 2.09 EH/s).

Marathon also said that it had received 18,702 S-19 Pro ASIC miners from Bitmain this year with an additional 1,056 Pro ASIC miners in transit, and that it had completed construction of containers for mining rigs at its Hardin, Montana, facility.

The company will install 12,000 miners at the Hardin location by the end of September and then begin placing 73,000 miners at a 300-megawatt facility in Texas hosted by Compute North.