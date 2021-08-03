Marathon Digital Holdings generated 442.2 new bitcoins during July, up from 265.6 in June.
- It now has total holdings of about 6,226 bitcoins with a market value of $260.7 million.
- The Las Vegas-based company said it has produced 1,288.3 bitcoins this year through Aug. 1.
- Marathon reported cash on hand of $91.9 million and total liquidity, defined as cash and bitcoin holdings, of about $352.6 million.
- The company said it has received 19,401 S19 Pro application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) mining machines from Bitmain this year, with another 4,287 on the way. Its mining fleet now consists of 19,395 active miners producing 2.09 exahashes/per second, which means the machines can calculate 2.09 quintillion equations per second. One quintillion is a number followed by 18 zeros.
- On Sunday, the firm announced it had purchased 30,000 S19j Pro miners from Bitmain. Once all the mining machines are deployed, it is expected to increase Marathon’s operations to 133,000 mining machines producing about 13.3 EH/s.
