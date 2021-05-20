English soccer club Manchester City F.C. will launch a collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to celebrate its Premier League title victory.
- The launch will mark the first time a Premier League team has marked a title win with an NFT collection.
- The collection, named “1” to reflect the team's position in the table, will comprise four works by artist Jon Noorlander, the club said Wednesday.
- Fans will also be able to enter a free prize draw for an edition of one of these works, “The Champions Medal,” without having to purchase it.
- “1” will be available on NFT platform MakersPlace on May 24, the day after City receives the Premier League trophy at the Etihad Stadium after its final league match of the season, against Everton.
- MakersPlace was also the platform on which Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes launched his “Museum of Mahomes” NFT collection in March.
