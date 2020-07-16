A 27-year-old has been accused of defrauding investors into sending him millions of dollars in cryptocurrencies that he used on offshore gambling sites.
- A criminal complaint filed July 9 at the U.S. Attorney's Office charges Douglas Jae Woo Kim, who is based in New York, with wire fraud, alleging he conned three investors out of more than $4.5 million worth of bitcoin and ether.
- The Department of Justice (DOJ) claims Kim told investors he was a cryptocurrency trader and asked for loans for a low-risk investment he claimed he had already invested $300,000 to $400,000 into.
- The DOJ alleges that after receiving the funds, Kim sent either all or a substantial amount to offshore crypto gambling websites, Nitrogen Sports and Fairlay.
- Between October 2017 and May 2020, the complaint says Kim convinced three investors to transfer a total of 123 bitcoin (~$1.1 million), 15,252 ether ($3.5 million), as well as approximately $30,000 in USD.
- Although Kim promised loans would be repaid with high-levels of interest, the DOJ says that most of the bitcoin and all of the ETH has yet to be refunded.
- Only one investor, so far, has been fully repaid.
- Per an affidavit from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), none of the investors had any idea their money was being used on gambling sites.
- The FBI also says Kim has been trying to convince new investors for loans since February 2020.
- The DOJ has charged Kim with one count of wire fraud; he appeared before magistrates to face the charge on Wednesday.
- If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 penalty.
