Malta’s Financial Services Authority (MFSA) is calling out Arb Signals LTD, which describes itself as a cryptocurrency arbitrage trading platform, for claiming to be registered in Malta.
- Arb Signals, otherwise known as Arbitly, "is NOT a Maltese registered Company NOR licensed" to handle crypto in Malta, MFSA said Thursday.
- Arbitly's website describes a platform that does away with other crypto exchange's "remarkable market problems."
- It also claims the business is registered at a "beautiful office in central Malta." Maltese authorities say otherwise.
- Arbitly did not immediately respond to CoinDesk requests for comment.
- MFSA routinely flags bogus claims by crypto brokers.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.